Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,965 Shares of Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Global X CleanTech ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 890.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 240,594 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

