Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $525.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.03. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

