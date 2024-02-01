Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,241 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

