Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Civista Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $268.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

