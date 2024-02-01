Raymond James Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $46.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

