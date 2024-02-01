Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli Sells 1,891 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.9 %

RJF stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

