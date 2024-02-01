RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 129,244 shares traded.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$56.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.