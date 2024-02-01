Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

