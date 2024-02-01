Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinterest, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,737 shares of company stock worth $2,075,187. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

