Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Genpact (G)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Genpact (NYSE: G):

1/30/2024 – Genpact is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2023 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2023 – Genpact had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Genpact Trading Down 1.4 %

G stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Genpact Limited alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.