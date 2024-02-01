Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

URG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,812.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 714,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

