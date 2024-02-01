Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.6 %

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

