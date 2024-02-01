Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.