Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,572 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $189.17 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.