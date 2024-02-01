Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 29,951 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

