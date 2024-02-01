Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of Power Integrations worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.4 %

POWI stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.