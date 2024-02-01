Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.96 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $895.97 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $573.71 and a 1 year high of $922.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $831.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

