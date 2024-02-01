Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.07 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 42,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

