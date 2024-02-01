Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $126,710,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSA

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.