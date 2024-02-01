Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.7 %

KMI stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

