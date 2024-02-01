Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 119,299 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 453.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 104.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2,166.7% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

