Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 145 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.86. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.