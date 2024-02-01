Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,708 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

