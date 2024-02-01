Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 217 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

