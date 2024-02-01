Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 832 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.