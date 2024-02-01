Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

