Robert F. Williamson III Buys 25,266 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 25,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.64 per share, with a total value of 16,170.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 211,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 135,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of CATX opened at 0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.85.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. The company had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CATX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

