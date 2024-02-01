Robert F. Williamson III Buys 25,266 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 25,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.64 per share, with a total value of 16,170.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 211,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 135,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of CATX opened at 0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.85.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. The company had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on CATX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
