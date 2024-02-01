Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,712.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %

TCBI stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

