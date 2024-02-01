Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTFree Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

