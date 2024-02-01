Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 229.33 ($2.92).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 301.20 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.91.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,315.18). In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 18,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £49,653.24 ($63,123.87). Also, insider Wendy Mars bought 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,315.18). Insiders bought 119,575 shares of company stock valued at $32,675,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.