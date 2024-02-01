Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $97.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,578.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.