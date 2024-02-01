Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.87 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

