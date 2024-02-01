Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target to GBX 60

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:APH opened at GBX 37.40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alliance Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.04 ($0.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.26. The stock has a market cap of £202.11 million, a PE ratio of -3,832.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
