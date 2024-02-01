Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target to GBX 60

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:APH opened at GBX 37.40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alliance Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.04 ($0.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.26. The stock has a market cap of £202.11 million, a PE ratio of -3,832.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

