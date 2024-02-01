Royal Bank of Canada Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $282.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $254.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.86.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average of $231.87. The company has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

