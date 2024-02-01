Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.