RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.91

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and traded as low as $36.85. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 43,955 shares changing hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.