Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

