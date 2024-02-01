Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $281.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

