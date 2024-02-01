Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 239,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 238,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 687.27% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

