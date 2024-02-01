SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.60

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.60 and last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 75019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

