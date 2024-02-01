Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,159,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

