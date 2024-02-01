Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 140.48%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

