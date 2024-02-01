Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.29

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 145113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Savara Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 789,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

