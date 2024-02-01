Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,946 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

