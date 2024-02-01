Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,099 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $280,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.8 %

JBHT opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.