Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,079 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 1,572,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 452,570 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after buying an additional 499,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

