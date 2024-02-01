Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,396 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

