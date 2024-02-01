Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMR. Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NMR opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

