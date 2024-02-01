Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

