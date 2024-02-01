Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQU opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

